Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. William Catholic Church 1025 Fulton Ave. Fort Lupton , CO View Map

JoAnn F. Pettinger, 80, passed away peacefully Feb. 29 at Grace Point Care Center in Greeley. She was born Sept. 18, 1939, in Denver, to Alex and Mary (Kreutzer) Roth and graduated from Brighton High School in 1957. She married Len D. Pettinger that same year, which was also in Brighton.

JoAnn, a lifetime resident of the Brighton area, attended both St. William and St. Augustine Catholic churches. She loved to work in her beautiful garden, enjoyed bowling and playing bunco, preparing meals and making sure everyone always had a good time when coming over to visit. But most of all she loved being a farm mom. Her hospitality and graciousness went above and beyond expectations as she always enjoyed hosting Sunday breakfasts for family and friends who absolutely meant the world to her.

Survivors include her husband, of Brighton; children, Dick (Lisa) Pettinger, of Eaton, Dianne (Joe) Trujillo, of Greeley, Rory (Dawn) Pettinger, of Fort Lupton, Michelle (Dallas) Miller, of Frederick, Roxanne (Tom) Lang, of Brighton, CO, and Jack (Ginnissa) Pettinger, of Brighton; 10 siblings, Robert Roth, of North Carolina, Bill (Dee) Roth, of Greeley, Richard (Karren) Roth, of Greeley, Chuck (Terri) Roth, of California, Alex Roth, of Greeley, Duane Roth, of Greeley, RoseMary (Bill) Thomas, of Greeley, Barbara (David) McArthur, of Washington, Janet (Bob) Winter, of Ault, and Carol Smith, of Greeley; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Both parents, Alex and Mary Roth; and a brother, Jim, who passed away in 2019, preceded her in death

Visitation will be at 6 p.m. and a Rosary starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton, which handled the arrangements. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. William Catholic Church, 1025 Fulton Ave., Fort Lupton. Friends, family, and all of those whose lives were touched by JoAnn are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in JoAnn's name may be made to the Parkinson's Association of the Rockies, 1325 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 204B, Denver 80222, or online at

To send flowers to JoAnn's family, visit

