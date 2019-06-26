Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

John P. Busnardo, 93, passed away peacefully June 20 at his home in Brighton. He was born Aug. 9, 1925, in Meaderville, Montana, to Virgil and Marie Antoinette (Marchisio) Busnardo. He was a 1943 graduate of Littleton High School and married Dorothy May Lapp April 30, 1950, at The Sacred Heart Church in Roggen.

After high school, John took up working on his dad's farm. He was a

In 1960, John stopped farming and went to work for Adams Transit Mix and Concrete Contractors, where he worked for 28 years until he retired in 1990. He then took on some part-time jobs at Early Bird Bait, Tagawa's Greenhouse and Valley Bank & Trust.

In his younger days, he enjoyed going to rodeos and liked to ride the saddle broncs. John enjoyed listening to country music and loved to dance polka. He loved to cook and could make the best homemade raviolis. He also spent a lot of time working in the yard and taking care of his home.

John was big hearted and kind and was always helping others. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He loved and enjoyed his grand- and great grand-kids very much.

Survivors are his children, daughter, Debra (David) Markley, of Brighton, and his son, Kent (Taina) Busnardo, of Wiggins; his brother, Alfred Busnardo of Lakewood; a sister, Mary Kay Baumgartner, of Keenesburg; six grandchildren; nd four great-grandchildren.

His mother and father; his spouse, Dorothy Lapp; and a brother Ernie Busnardo. preceded him in death.

John was a great man whom touched the lives of many. He will be deeply missed by all those whom loved and knew him.

