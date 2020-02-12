Jose Leroy Sandoval, a longtime resident of Brighton, passed away Feb. 5. He was born in Las Vegas, New Mexico, Feb. 4, 1950, and raised by his parents, Jose and Frances Sandoval.
He grew up and spent most of his life in Brighton, where he met his late wife, Lillian Sandoval. Jose and Lillian married Jan. 24, 1970. Jose enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his children, Jessica Sandoval, Ruben Sandoval and Steven Sandoval; his grandchildren, Derrick Sandoval-Martinez, Deztani Sandoval, Marisa Sandoval and Davian Sandoval; and his siblings, Theresa, Rose, Christine, Voila, Paul, and Manuel.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Healing Place Church, 3599 E Bridge St, Brighton, followed by Interment at Fairview Cemetery.
To send flowers to Jose's family, visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/obituary/Jose-Sandoval/sympathy.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Feb. 12, 2020