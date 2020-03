Joshua left this earth Feb. 25. He was surrounded by his loving family.Survivors include his dedicated wife, Sarah; his adoring children, George, Corrina and Isaac; his brother, Jesse; his parents, Dan and Dee, as well as a wealth of loving friends and extended family.Many loved ones who join him in waiting for us preceded him in death.Please join us to celebrate his legacy of love at 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Denver Friends Church, West 46th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, Denver. A light dinner will be served.Feel free to wear your Avalanche gear, if you are inclined. Please write out a memory about Joshua or an event include a photo, if desired. These will be compiled for Joshua's children. If you are able bring your written memory to the funeral or email it or mail it to [email protected]