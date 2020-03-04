Joshua left this earth Feb. 25. He was surrounded by his loving family.
Survivors include his dedicated wife, Sarah; his adoring children, George, Corrina and Isaac; his brother, Jesse; his parents, Dan and Dee, as well as a wealth of loving friends and extended family.
Many loved ones who join him in waiting for us preceded him in death.
Please join us to celebrate his legacy of love at 5 p.m. Monday, March 16, at Denver Friends Church, West 46th Avenue and Federal Boulevard, Denver. A light dinner will be served.
Feel free to wear your Avalanche gear, if you are inclined. Please write out a memory about Joshua or an event include a photo, if desired. These will be compiled for Joshua's children. If you are able bring your written memory to the funeral or email it or mail it to [email protected].
Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Mar. 4, 2020