Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

Josie Ruibal Collier, 91, passed away peacefully July 29 at her home residence in Thornton. She was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Del Norte, to Joseph Edumenio and Locadia "Cora" (Thomas) Ruibal. She finished eight years of school in Del Norte and later married Paul Mendoza July 2, 1944 in Yuma, Arizona.

Josie worked a few jobs baking, hand decorating, and creating pies, pastries, and snack foods at London Pies and the Hostess Wonder Bread factory. She also did volunteer work at Monaco Elementary as a parent voluntee, and also volunteering at the Immaculate Heart of Mary doing any work for them that staff saw fit.

Josie was always quick to lend a helping hand and will always be remembered as being caring and supportive to all of those around her. Her house was always open to friends and family and she even boasted the nickname "Mom" to a few of her children's friends who would stick around the house. It was highly likely that you would even leave with a full stomach and a smile on your face after spending time with her at her home.

Josie truly made a huge impact on many lives and took care of her grandkids upon retiring at the age of 62. She will be severely missed by all of those whom had the opportunity to know her.

Survivors include six children, Ronnie Mendoza, of Glendale, Colorado; David (Dy) Mendoza, of Edwards, Illinois; Joyce Hamilton, of Aurora; Lois Alvarado, of Commerce City; Paul (Patty) Mendoza, of Thornton; and Julieanne (Woody) Woodman, also of Thornton; three siblings, Nita Carnine, Michael and Eddie Ruibal; along with 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.

Her parents; a son, Freddie (Nora) Mendoza, of Northglenn; along with six siblings; Dora Zuniga, Benny Montoya, and Albert, George, Ruthie and Lenny Ruibal, preceded her in death.

Josie is leaving behind quite the legacy and even though she is gone, her soul will never be forgotten. Rest in paradise Josie.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Josie Ruibal Collier, 91, passed away peacefully July 29 at her home residence in Thornton. She was born Nov. 27, 1927, in Del Norte, to Joseph Edumenio and Locadia "Cora" (Thomas) Ruibal. She finished eight years of school in Del Norte and later married Paul Mendoza July 2, 1944 in Yuma, Arizona.Josie worked a few jobs baking, hand decorating, and creating pies, pastries, and snack foods at London Pies and the Hostess Wonder Bread factory. She also did volunteer work at Monaco Elementary as a parent voluntee, and also volunteering at the Immaculate Heart of Mary doing any work for them that staff saw fit.Josie was always quick to lend a helping hand and will always be remembered as being caring and supportive to all of those around her. Her house was always open to friends and family and she even boasted the nickname "Mom" to a few of her children's friends who would stick around the house. It was highly likely that you would even leave with a full stomach and a smile on your face after spending time with her at her home.Josie truly made a huge impact on many lives and took care of her grandkids upon retiring at the age of 62. She will be severely missed by all of those whom had the opportunity to know her.Survivors include six children, Ronnie Mendoza, of Glendale, Colorado; David (Dy) Mendoza, of Edwards, Illinois; Joyce Hamilton, of Aurora; Lois Alvarado, of Commerce City; Paul (Patty) Mendoza, of Thornton; and Julieanne (Woody) Woodman, also of Thornton; three siblings, Nita Carnine, Michael and Eddie Ruibal; along with 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.Her parents; a son, Freddie (Nora) Mendoza, of Northglenn; along with six siblings; Dora Zuniga, Benny Montoya, and Albert, George, Ruthie and Lenny Ruibal, preceded her in death.Josie is leaving behind quite the legacy and even though she is gone, her soul will never be forgotten. Rest in paradise Josie.Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Aug. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Brighton Standard Blade Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close