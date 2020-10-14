Or Copy this URL to Share

Born May 25, 1937, Keith reached his final destination Oct. 4.

Keith was a lifelong truck driver who never met a stranger and had quite the sense of humor.

Survivors include his brother, Russell Pinney; a sister, Amy Dryburg; five children, Rebbecca (Greg) Layne, Donna Allen, Keith A. Pinney, Katherine (Kent) Sublette and Kathyleane (Rob) Werner; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. His loving wife, Bertie; granddaughter, Destini Martinez; and great-granddaughter. Kaylen Rose Foster, preceded him in death.

May he rest in peace.





