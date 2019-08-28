Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth E. Hoffman. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM Eastgate 3060 E. Bridge St, Brighton , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth E. Hoffman, 70, of Greeley and born and raised in Brighton, passed away July 29 at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood.

Ken, or Kenny, is what most everyone called him. Kenny worked for the Denver Public Schools and also worked at a power plant in Pawnee. He also owned his own business.

Ken was married and had three children, who were raised in Akron. Kenny was a hard worker and a family man. He enjoyed going camping and fishing when he could. Ken enjoyed spending time with his daughters in Nebraska and his son in Greeley.

Ken also had grandchildren and great-grandchildren that he spent time with as well. Ken will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

His parents, Godfrey and Leona Hoffman; and by Paul and Sharon Hoffman. Survivors include his three children, Stephanie Wheeler, Coleen Harris and Kenneth Michael Hoffman; his former wife; and his siblings, nieces, newphews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To honor Kenneth, there will be a celebration of life/pot-luck lunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Eastgate clubhouse, 3060 E. Bridge St., Brighton. Bring a dish of choice.



