Kenneth Edward Doss, 80, died peacefully at home in Montrose early in the morning Sept. 9 following a lengthy illness.
Kenny was born in Delta March 31, 1940, to Robert W. Doss and Virginia M. (Martin) Doss. He was the second of four children. Charles, Kenneth, Sandra and Jerre) and was raised in Cedaredge, spending his childhood growing up at the foot of the Grand Mesa.
Kenny was a tree trimmer his whole adult life, starting at 17 years old until he was 78, at which time his health forced him to quit. In 1970, he started Tree Specialists Inc., along with Jess Yarbrough. A couple of years later, he took over total ownership of the company and continued until his death.
He married Kay J. Kraft in Brighton Nov. 21, 1998. They enjoyed many happy years, not only working together in the tree business, enjoying a cabin together at Arrowhead in Cimarron, traveling all over the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Germany, Mexico and many other places.
He loved to spend time on his cruiser in Lake Powell, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, especially to Sturgis, South Dakota, every August. In the winter, his passion was snowmobiling all over the Colorado mountains. Kenny always had to be either working or on the go somewhere; he was never idle.
He was previously married to Kathleen Yarbrough, to which there were two daughters born, Julie A. and Lea Ann Doss.
Survivors include his second wife; daughter Julie Doss (Dave); grandson Ethan Stumbaugh; stepsons, Douglas and Brian Kraft; brother, Jerre (Helen) Doss; sister-in-law, Linda Doss; and many nieces and nephews and brothers and sisters-in-law.
His parents, a daughter, Lea Ann; a brother, Charles Doss; a sister, Sandra Gabehart; and many close friends preceded him in death.
According to Kenny's wishes, there will be no services. He will be cremated, and his ashes will be put at his cabin in Arrowhead. There will be a celebration of his life sometime next summer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope West Hospice, 724 S. Fourth St., Montrose 81401, or the charity of choice
Crippin Funeral Home handled the arrangements.