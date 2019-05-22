Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Gerald "Kenny" Schissler. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

Kenny was born in Brighton to Fred and Mary (Cook) Schissler Jan. 5, 1937. He lived in Brighton his entire life. He graduated to heaven May 11 at home, surrounded by his loved ones after a brief battle with acute myeloid leukemia.

His parents; his brothers, Bennie and Leslie; and his sister Alice Tolman, preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife,

Judy; three children, Bob (Laurie) Schissler of Roseburg, Oregon, Ron (Janeane) Schissler, of Keenesburg; Karen (Stu) Jensen of Brighton; and his sister, MaryLee (John) Houdek, of Brighton; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Ken graduated from Brighton High School. After his high-school sweetheart graduated, he and Judy married. They had three children, Robert (Bob), Ronald (Ron) and Karen.

Kenny farmed and worked at the Great Western Sugar Factory in Brighton, along with many of his family members. He retired from the Brighton Post Office as a mail carrier after 30 years of service. He enjoyed retirement for a short period, then worked briefly for Adams County. Kenny then had a second full career as a shipping agent for Watermill Express and, in March, retired after 24 years.

He enjoyed watching and following high-school, college, and professional sports. He was on the 1954 Brighton High School all-state basketball championship team, winning the championship game by sinking the winning shot. Ken was an avid bowler and was on the PBA Senior Tour for a couple of years and was still bowling and averaging 200 up until he had to retire from bowling in March.

He will be remembered as a kind, loving, and humorous husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and was loved by all who were blessed to know him.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Zion Congregational Church, 401 S 27th Ave., Brighton, followed by a meal. Feel free to wear your favorite sports jersey or shirt to the service.

