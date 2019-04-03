Long-time Brighton resident Lazaro Miera, 79, passed peacefully in his sleep on the morning of March 31. He was born in Penasco, New Mexico, March 8, 1940, to the late Daniel and Virgina Miera (nee: Trujillo). He graduated from Penasco High in New Mexico and, soon after, moved to Denver, to make a better life for himself and the family. He was married to Marianna (Pinard) Miera for 29 years.
Lazaro moved to Denver in 1958 when he was 18 years old and began working as a waiter before transitioning into the printing industry in the mid-1960s. He was a master printing pressman for more than 40 years which included working for Martin Marietta, Eastwood Printing and the Commerce City Beacon newspaper before retiring.
Laz was known as a great photographer of the beautiful Rocky Mountain landscapes and the great outdoors. He loved taking outdoor scenery photos. One of his favorite places to take photographs was at the Albuquerque Hot Air Balloon Festival in New Mexico, which he and Marianna attended frequently. Laz and Marianna enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing for many years. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He was a long-standing member of Saint Augustine Catholic Church in Brighton and a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3285 since 1969. He served on the Knights honor guard for many years. He, too, served his community as a squire counselor and a cub master for the Boy Scouts of America.
His parents; two brothers, Daniel Miera and Joe Miera; three sisters, Mary Youngblood, Carol Martinez and Martha Chacon; and a granddaughter, Olivia Miera, preceded him in death. Survivors include his loving wife; a son, Gabriel (Vilma) Miera; a daughter, Roxane (Juan) Chacon; five stepchildren, Tom (Debbie) Castaneda; Robert Castaneda; Ken (Tonja) Castaneda; Dave (Michelle) Castaneda and DeAnna Castaneda; 20 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services are set for 4 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, which handled the arrangements.
Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Apr. 3, 2019