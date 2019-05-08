Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Macel (Sharp) Schellhorn. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Send Flowers Obituary

Macel Rebecca JoAnn Schellhorn was called home to heaven April 12 at 12:35 a.m. She departed surrounded by loving family and friends.

Macel was born in Alexandria, Nebraska, July 16, 1935, at home in the middle of the night to James and Lasta (Houser) Sharp. Macel graduated from Alexandria High School in 1952 and worked in "Alec" at a business answering the phone.

In 1953, she worked the night shift at Hebron Hospital, helping the nurses with newborn babies and patients as a nurse's aide. Macel met Arnold Schellhorn, dated and were married in 1953 at the courthouse in Fairbury, Nebraska. They had three daughters, Roslyn in 1954, Baby Girl Schellhorn, who died at birth in 1963, and Jerilyn in 1964. Macel and Arnold divorced in 1971.

She lived in Brighton and worked in the office at the Kuner Empson Canning Co. in Brighton from 1955 to 1957. In 1957, Bertha Heid hired her to work in the Adams County School District superintendent's office and later for Bill Sokol in the Adams County Clerk & Recorder's office and in the elections department until she retired in 1993.

For the next five years, she worked at Vehicle Systems Inc. in the accounts payable department. She worked full time but always made time for her daughters' activities and sports. Years later she attended and cheered on her grandkids and great-grand kids in their school and sports activities. She also enjoyed attending and watching Colorado sports teams.

Macel's faith and love of God sustained her through all of life's ups and downs. She was very involved in Zion Lutheran Church in Brighton belonging to LWML, Lydia Circle, OWLS, Mothers and Others and singing alto in the church choir. She also attended activities at the Brighton Eagle View Adult Center.

Our mom was a positive role model for the family. She was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, "GG" and a "Triple-G." Kindness, gentleness, a great sense of humor and always seeing the good in everyone were just a few of her wonderful qualities.

Macel leaves behind her two daughters, Roslyn (Steve) Harden, and Jerilyn Enander (Steve Hedstrom); two grandchildren, Christian and Stahsha (Jeff); nine great-grandchildren, Kyle, Issac, Shyanne, Tabor, Sage, Terick, Gavin, Danika and Gabriel; two great-great-grandsons, Levi and Ryker; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends.

She will be greatly missed by all of us, but we shall see her again.

Her parents; her baby daughter; her two brothers, James and Harley; and her sister, Jeanne, preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1400 Skeel St., Brighton, with a luncheon in the Zion Fellowship Hall following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Macel's name to The Dumb Friends League.

Macel Rebecca JoAnn Schellhorn was called home to heaven April 12 at 12:35 a.m. She departed surrounded by loving family and friends.Macel was born in Alexandria, Nebraska, July 16, 1935, at home in the middle of the night to James and Lasta (Houser) Sharp. Macel graduated from Alexandria High School in 1952 and worked in "Alec" at a business answering the phone.In 1953, she worked the night shift at Hebron Hospital, helping the nurses with newborn babies and patients as a nurse's aide. Macel met Arnold Schellhorn, dated and were married in 1953 at the courthouse in Fairbury, Nebraska. They had three daughters, Roslyn in 1954, Baby Girl Schellhorn, who died at birth in 1963, and Jerilyn in 1964. Macel and Arnold divorced in 1971.She lived in Brighton and worked in the office at the Kuner Empson Canning Co. in Brighton from 1955 to 1957. In 1957, Bertha Heid hired her to work in the Adams County School District superintendent's office and later for Bill Sokol in the Adams County Clerk & Recorder's office and in the elections department until she retired in 1993.For the next five years, she worked at Vehicle Systems Inc. in the accounts payable department. She worked full time but always made time for her daughters' activities and sports. Years later she attended and cheered on her grandkids and great-grand kids in their school and sports activities. She also enjoyed attending and watching Colorado sports teams.Macel's faith and love of God sustained her through all of life's ups and downs. She was very involved in Zion Lutheran Church in Brighton belonging to LWML, Lydia Circle, OWLS, Mothers and Others and singing alto in the church choir. She also attended activities at the Brighton Eagle View Adult Center.Our mom was a positive role model for the family. She was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, "GG" and a "Triple-G." Kindness, gentleness, a great sense of humor and always seeing the good in everyone were just a few of her wonderful qualities.Macel leaves behind her two daughters, Roslyn (Steve) Harden, and Jerilyn Enander (Steve Hedstrom); two grandchildren, Christian and Stahsha (Jeff); nine great-grandchildren, Kyle, Issac, Shyanne, Tabor, Sage, Terick, Gavin, Danika and Gabriel; two great-great-grandsons, Levi and Ryker; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; and many friends.She will be greatly missed by all of us, but we shall see her again.Her parents; her baby daughter; her two brothers, James and Harley; and her sister, Jeanne, preceded her in death.A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Zion Lutheran Church, 1400 Skeel St., Brighton, with a luncheon in the Zion Fellowship Hall following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Macel's name to The Dumb Friends League. Published in Brighton Standard Blade on May 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Brighton Standard Blade Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close