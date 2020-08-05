Makenzie (Kenzie) D. Befus, age 18, left this world suddenly and unexpectedly on March 21 at her home residence in Commerce City. She was born in Brighton May 7, 2001, to Melvin L. Befus and Deborah S. Cutler. She graduated from Brighton High School in 2019.

Kenzie was a free spirit with a loving and outgoing personality. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. That smile usually accompanied an infectious laugh that no one could resist. To spend time with Kenzie was to laugh with Kenzie – you couldn't do one without the other. Her irreverent sense of humor was a dominant feature of her personality and one of many reasons she was the life of the party.

Kenzie's life was filled with many things that she enjoyed. Her most cherished activity was the game of volleyball. Kenzie excelled at volleyball, and she was fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play at the collegiate level. She played indoor volleyball for St. Andrew's University in North Carolina for one semester of her freshman year. She then transferred to Jacksonville University in Florida. Jacksonville University was Kenzie's first choice for college, so when she was offered the opportunity to transfer to play volleyball on the beach team with her sister Shaylee, she didn't hesitate. She was thrilled to be part of a Division 1 beach volleyball team.

Kenzie's life revolved around her many friendships. She had so many friends. She loved being with friends and enjoying activities with them such as hiking, working out, paddle boarding, shopping, parties, swimming, playing Zombies or just meeting up anywhere to talk, hang out or make Snapchat videos. When she wasn't with friends, she was with family. Her sister was her best friend, and she loved her immensely, even naming her sister as her "lifeline" in a high school essay. Kenzie also had close and loving relationships with her parents. She enjoyed weight training and laughing/joking with her dad and shopping or spending quiet evenings watching movies with her mom.

For friends and family alike, Kenzie was the bright warm sun that we all revolved around. Her radiant light will be missed by all. She leaves an unfinished life, but none can say that she didn't live her life to the fullest. She was loved by her family, surrounded by the best of friends, attended her dream college, accomplished her goal of playing collegiate volleyball, and she fell in love. Knowing how happy she was brings us all great comfort.

Survivors include her parents; her sister, Shaylee Befus; her grandparents: Dale Cutler, of Brighton, and Earline Befus, of Commerce City; her uncle, Danny Cutler; aunts, Dana Cutler, Tammy Mitchell, and Kimn Lucero; along with many cousins and relatives.

Services honoring Makenzie were Aug. 2 at Red Daisy Farms, in Brighton. Private interment with Makenzie's family was at Fairview Cemetery in Brighton in April.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store