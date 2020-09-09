Maya Lee (Mestas) Weir, 42, died Aug. 21.

Survivors include her mother, Margie; son, Justice Martinez; daughter, Jade Martinez; son, Nathan Weir; daughter Patience Weir; a sister, Angela Maestas Siefken; and a brother, Chris Maestas.

Maya was a fun-loving parent. She loved to help people. She loved to cook, barbecue, fish, camp and do arts and crafts.

Her father, Michael Maestas; and numerous aunts, uncles and grandparents preceded her in death.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Columbian Home Event Center, 1096 E. Bridge St., Brighton. Masks are required, and seating is limited.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store