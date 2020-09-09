1/1
Maya Lee (Mestas) Weir
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maya Lee (Mestas) Weir, 42, died Aug. 21.
Survivors include her mother, Margie; son, Justice Martinez; daughter, Jade Martinez; son, Nathan Weir; daughter Patience Weir; a sister, Angela Maestas Siefken; and a brother, Chris Maestas.
Maya was a fun-loving parent. She loved to help people. She loved to cook, barbecue, fish, camp and do arts and crafts.
Her father, Michael Maestas; and numerous aunts, uncles and grandparents preceded her in death.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Columbian Home Event Center, 1096 E. Bridge St., Brighton. Masks are required, and seating is limited.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brighton Standard Blade from Sep. 9 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
Columbian Home Event Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved