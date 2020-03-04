Patricia Louise Egger, of Fort Lupton, passed into heaven on Feb. 28 after a brief illness.

She was born March 10, 1949, in Battle Creek, Michigan. Her parents, Iva Mae Hackett and Hugh Hackett, preceded her in death.

Patricia grew up in Ferndale, Michigan. She attended the University of Michigan and obtained a bachelor of nursing degree in May 1971. She practiced nursing in the Denver area and briefly in San Francisco and Tucson, Arizona.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Shane Egger; and siblings, Pamela J. Lundeen and Ronald C. Hackett. She had no children but had 6 nieces and nephews. She loved horses, dogs and cats. She lived in Fort Lupton for 38 years.

