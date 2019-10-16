Raen Alona Nielsen graced the world with her presence May 2,1997. She passed on to her next chapter Sept. 28, surrounded by family and friends.
When Raen was just a tiny tot, she did ballet, gymnastics and soccer. Ballet was definitely her favorite.
At a very young age, Raen had to overcome medical challenges in her life. These tribulations never kept her down. Her strength, courage, stubbornness and positive outlook gave her the ability to thrive.
Raen had a passion for hair, makeup and fashion and, of course, music.
She was planning on going to a cosmetology school and always wanted to audition for "The Voice."
Raen had a huge heart and always had an ear to lend or a shoulder to cry on, as well as an opinion to share whether you wanted one or not.
She made an impact on everyone she met, and she will be greatly missed. We will all carry around a piece of her in our hearts.
Survivors include her brother, Forrest Nielsen; a sister, Willow Nielsen; her mother, Shannon Crystal Nielsen; her father, Chad Nielsen; grandmothers, Mira Burke and Carol Nielsen; plus uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends. We will be having her celebration of life Oct. 20.
