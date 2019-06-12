Raymond (Ray) Couture passed away May 20 at his home, surrounded by family.
Born in Lawrence, Massachusetts, March 28, 1937, to Ernest and Annie (Hill) Couture and raised and educated in Andover, Massachusetts.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Marilyn (Gianetti) Couture; five children, daughter Lynne A. Couture, of Brighton, CO; sons, Raymond P. Couture, of Methuen, Massachusetts, Daniel J. Couture, of Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Russ Couture, of Westminster, CO and Michael W. Couture, of Erie, CO; a sister, Annie (Couture) Reed, of Kismet, Kansas; 15 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Irene Couture and June Beaudin, both of Andover, Massachusetts; brothers. Leon Couture, of Amherst, Massachusetts, Normand Couture, of Andover, Massachusetts, Romeo Couture and Alfred Couture, both of Lawrence, Massachusetts and Ernest Couture, of Florence, Massachusetts.
In 1977, Raymond relocated his family to Westminster, Colorado. He was employed at Americold Logistics for 40 years as chief refrigeration engineer until he retired.
He enjoyed working on and restoring cars, bike riding, going on beach vacations to Maine and New Hampshire, visiting friends and relatives in the East and whale watching in New Hampshire.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 23, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, 75 S. 13th Ave., Brighton.
Published in Brighton Standard Blade on June 12, 2019