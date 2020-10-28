1/
Raymond Negrete Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Negrete Jr., 82, died peacefully at home Oct. 23 following a long battle with prostate cancer. Ray was born Sept. 4, 1938. He was married to Annie Hope Mora for 63 years.
Survivors include his wife Annie; daughters, Jamie Lee Negrete and Josephine Marie Dack (Jed); a son Raymond Negrete III; granddaughters Erica Mae Barr (Galen) and Luisa Simone Romero; grandsons Raymond Negrete IV (Patricia), Steven Michael Negrete, Raymond Negrete (Julia), Julio Andrew Aguirre (Stacy) and Nicholas Joseph Aguirre (Elisha); 16 great-grandchildren; sisters Carmen Negrete Torres, Mary Rose Negrete and Mary Margaret Mirelez( Robert); brothers, George Negrete (MaryAnn), brother Angel Marquez (Mickey) and Jess Marquez (Rose Mary); sisters Phyllis Negrete and Linda Negrete; plus many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
His father, Raymond Negrete Sr.; his mother, Felicitas Valenciano Negrete; sisters Dolores Negrete Flores, Mary Ann Negrete, Tiny Negrete and Jovia Negrete; and Sue Negrete Mojica; brothers, Jerry Negrete (Rose) and Eddie Negrete preceded him in death.
No services take place due to the covid pandemic.
Private interment will be at a later date at Fort Logan Cemetery, Denver.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Brighton Standard Blade from Oct. 28 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved