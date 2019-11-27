Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert D. "Bob" McKinley. View Sign Service Information Tabor Rice Funeral Home 75 S. 13th Ave Brighton , CO 80601 (303)-654-0112 Rosary 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church 178 S. Sixth Ave. Brighton , CO View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church 178 S. Sixth Ave. Brighton , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" D. McKinley, 66, of Brighton, Colorado passed away Nov. 17.

He was born March 5, 1953, in Elkhart, Kansas, to Louis Paul and Velda Fay (Scott) McKinley.

Bob graduated from Elkhart High School in 1971. He married Louise Quintana May 3, 1980, in Richfield, Kansas. He proudly worked in the natural gas industry in Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma his entire career.

Bob grew up a cowboy and working on the family's wheat farms in Kansas. After living in Kansas and Oklahoma, Bob settled in Brighton. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, where he was a Eucharistic minister and a member of the Knights of Columbus 3285 of Brighton.

Over the last six years, Bob and his wife, Louise, enjoyed spending the winter months in Florence, Arizona, where Bob fell in love with the joy of riding his ATV with his friends. Arizona became his second home, where he quickly was surrounded by great friends.

Bob loved the game of basketball and was an avid Kansas Jayhawks and Denver Nuggets fan. Bob enjoyed traveling and, in his spare time after retirement, worked for Johnson Auto fulfilling his love for nice cars.

Survivors include his wife; daughter, Carmen (Andrew) Kassatly, of Thornton; a son, Robby (Sheena) McKinley, of Garden City, Kansas; five brothers, Wes McKinley of Walsh, David McKinley, of Elkhart, Charley McKinley, of Elkhart, Jim McKinley, of Weston, and Greg McKinley, of Richfield; six grandchildren: Jordan, Bryson, Madyn, Ireland, Blythe, Briar; and two great-grandchildren, Jozah and Ella.

Bob was loved immensely by his numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Bob will be Thursday, Dec. 5. A Rosary begins at 10:30 a.m., and Mass follows at 11 a.m. Both will be at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 178 S, Sixth Ave., Brighton. Burial of cremains will be in Richfield.

To send flowers to Robert "Bob" D. McKinley's family, visit

Robert "Bob" D. McKinley, 66, of Brighton, Colorado passed away Nov. 17.He was born March 5, 1953, in Elkhart, Kansas, to Louis Paul and Velda Fay (Scott) McKinley.Bob graduated from Elkhart High School in 1971. He married Louise Quintana May 3, 1980, in Richfield, Kansas. He proudly worked in the natural gas industry in Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma his entire career.Bob grew up a cowboy and working on the family's wheat farms in Kansas. After living in Kansas and Oklahoma, Bob settled in Brighton. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, where he was a Eucharistic minister and a member of the Knights of Columbus 3285 of Brighton.Over the last six years, Bob and his wife, Louise, enjoyed spending the winter months in Florence, Arizona, where Bob fell in love with the joy of riding his ATV with his friends. Arizona became his second home, where he quickly was surrounded by great friends.Bob loved the game of basketball and was an avid Kansas Jayhawks and Denver Nuggets fan. Bob enjoyed traveling and, in his spare time after retirement, worked for Johnson Auto fulfilling his love for nice cars.Survivors include his wife; daughter, Carmen (Andrew) Kassatly, of Thornton; a son, Robby (Sheena) McKinley, of Garden City, Kansas; five brothers, Wes McKinley of Walsh, David McKinley, of Elkhart, Charley McKinley, of Elkhart, Jim McKinley, of Weston, and Greg McKinley, of Richfield; six grandchildren: Jordan, Bryson, Madyn, Ireland, Blythe, Briar; and two great-grandchildren, Jozah and Ella.Bob was loved immensely by his numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.Memorial services for Bob will be Thursday, Dec. 5. A Rosary begins at 10:30 a.m., and Mass follows at 11 a.m. Both will be at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 178 S, Sixth Ave., Brighton. Burial of cremains will be in Richfield.To send flowers to Robert "Bob" D. McKinley's family, visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/notices/RobertBob-McKinley/sympathy Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Nov. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Brighton Standard Blade Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close