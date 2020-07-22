The news of Bob's passing is heartbreaking to many people who knew him as a coworker, friend and mentor. Memories of our fun times together flood back when we shared shooting practices and competitions around the country at local, regional and national competitions. Bob was the lead on the JCSO pistol team which for years, managed to garner multiple trophies at each competition to the dismay of other competing agencies' teams. The brotherhood shared in these events, as well as working together as deputies are precious memories of our time together. Bob leaves a legacy of excellence, professionalism and tenacity in all that he accomplished during his law enforcement career. His devotion to his wife, Sandy and his family were always at the top of his priorities - a true gentlemen in every way. As he begins his eternal life reunited with Sandy, Heaven has also gained a true warrior who will serve faithfully among the legions of St. Michael's guardian angels. Rest in everlasting peace, dear friend.

Tony Dattilo

Coworker