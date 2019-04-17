Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert L. Jackson. View Sign

Robert L. Jackson, 77, of Brighton, passed away April 11 at the Medical Center of Aurora.

He was born March 29, 1942, in Fort Lupton, to Delmar R. and NaDeane D. (Bowles) Jackson. Bob was a 1960 high-school graduate in Hudson. He married Charla A. Balczyk Dec. 6, 1963, in Fort Collins.

A Colorado native and lifelong resident of Brighton, Bob worked for Local 669, doing sprinkler fitting for 48 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, boating and road trips with his grandkids.

Over the years, he and Charla very seldom missed a sporting event, sitting on the bleachers through snow, sleet, rain or shine cheering on their kids and grandkids. Bob loved flying, sharing a plane for four years. Also a mechanic at heart, he loved helping others keep their cars in tip-top shape. He enjoyed skiing and dancing and could play the piano by ear.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years; daughters, Robin (James) Berger, of Aurora, and Tara (Steve) Lobato, of Brighton; sons, Tony (Jennie) Jackson, of Brighton, and Michael (Kristi) Haider, of Thornton; brothers, Larry (Bobbie) of Byers, Delmar, of Brush, and Galen (Janet) of Keenesburg; 10 grandchildren; and one on the way.

His son, Jimmy, preceded him in death in 2016.

Spending time with his family and making memories were a priority to Bob. He lived and enjoyed life to the fullest, and a day never went by that he didn't talk to his kids. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Bob's life at a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Tabor-Rice Funeral Home, Brighton, which handled the arrangements.

75 S. 13th Ave

Brighton , CO 80601

Funeral Home Details

