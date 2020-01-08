Ronald Allen Wilkin, age 65, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 26 as the result of a motor vehicle accident.
He was born May 19, 1954, in Brighton, to Roy and Eva Mae (Young) Wilkin and was a 1972 graduate and lifelong resident of Fort Lupton. For more than 30 years, Ronald worked as a night-time shelf stocker for Safeway. Ronald enjoyed attending auctions, the stock show, sport shows and the movies. It is believed he went to see his last movie Christmas Day, the newest "The Rise of Luke Skywalker". He was a true and loyal StarTrek "Tekkie" and loved to socialize with like-minded friends. He enjoyed stargazing, and was known to be quite the history buff, particularly with WWI and WWII history.
Survivors include a sister, Janice Wilkin, of Fort Lupton; and also by his brother, Larry Wilkin. His parents; and his brother, Robert Wilkin, whom passed away in October, preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, due to allergies, the family suggests donations be made to Tabor Funeral Home to offset funeral expenses in memory of Ronald.
To send flowers to Ronald's family, visit https://www.taborfuneralhome.com/notices/Ronald-Wilkin/sympathy.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Jan. 8, 2020