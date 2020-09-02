Samuel Dean Powell, 84, of Fort Lupton, passed away Aug. 26.
He was born May 23, 1936, to Howard and Cleo Powell, in Kannapolis, Kansas. Sam graduated from high school at Kannapolis High in 1954. He married Wanda Buffington March 7, 1959. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for 3 1/2 years.
Survivors include his sister, Joan; brothers, Ted and twin brothers Edward and Bert.
A service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Staging area "A," 3698 S. Sheridan Blvd., Denver.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Samuel Dean Powell, visit www.taborfuneralhome.com/obituary/Samuel-Powell/sympathy.
Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled the arrangements.