Sherry L. Kroll, 66, of Brighton, Colorado passed away April 3 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lafayette.

She was born Sept. 25, 1952, in Salt Lake City, to Vandell C. and Bonnie L. (Hardcastle) Lofthouse. She was a 1971 graduate of Kearns High School in Kearns, Utah. Sherry married Doug Kroll in Salt Lake and in 1985 moved to Brighton.

In 2015, she and Doug renewed their marriage at St. Augustine Catholic Church. She worked at the preschool at Southeast Elementary and later at Video Exchange in Brighton.

Her hobbies included working in her garden, cooking from scratch, quilting and camping. Sherry loved watching her grandchildren play sports. She enjoyed traveling, road trips to Utah, Vegas and up the hill to Black Hawk. She always maintained devotion to family and God throughout all of life's trials.

Survivors include her husband, of Brighton; sons, Steven (Laurie Maier) Kroll, Michael (Jamie Gonzales) Kroll, of Brighton, Brian Kroll, of Thornton, and Lisa (Dan Axtel) Kroll, of Johnstown; brother, Michael (Michele) Lofthouse, of Cedar City, Vermont; and 11 grandchildren.

A brother, Clark Lofthouse, preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be at noon Thursday, April 11, at Harvest Fellowship Church, 11401 E. 160th Ave., Brighton. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Brighton.

Tabor-Rice Funeral Home handled arrangements.

75 S. 13th Ave

Brighton , CO 80601

(303) 654-0112 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Apr. 10, 2019

