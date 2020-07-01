Victor Leslie Smith, 59, of Brighton, passed away June 20.

Born March 29, 1961, in Stockton, California, to Alfred "Buck" and Consuelo "Connie" (Rocha) Smith, he attended Brighton High School. He married Judy Martinez in 2005.

Vic was a loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather "Toto" and uncle, leaving behind his children, Cole Brandon Smith of Brighton, and Matthew (Smith) Sauer, of Firestone; his stepchildren, Sirio (Courtney) Martinez and Sierra (Dane) Pulmano; his granddaughter, Liliana Martinez, grandson Kaladin Sauer; his faithful companion, his dog Harley; siblings, Andrea Smith, of Denver; Angela (John) Hiatt, of Windsor; Aaron Smith of Phoenix; Alex Smith, of Brighton; Spencer (Debra) Smith, of Brighton; and Ross (Andrea) Smith of Brighton; nieces, Lindsay Hiatt Goemann, Siobhan Sena, Shauntelle Smith, Amelia Smith, and nephews Andrew Hiatt, Evan Smith, and Spencer "Raiden" Smith.

His parents; his beloved wife, Judy Smith; his children Victor and Nichole Smith; and his uncle, Ken Smith, preceded him in death.

Victor was a truck driver, most recently with Legacy Trucking. He loved people and was a true family man, spending most of his free time visiting with family and friends.

His favorite pastimes included playing pool, golfing, fishing and watching sports. His favorite teams were the Los Angeles Rams, the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Lakers.

A celebration of Vic's life will be held in Brighton in September.



