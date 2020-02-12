Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendell Gail Dexter. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Zion Congregational Church 401 S. 27th Ave. Brighton , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Wendell Gail Dexter, known to all his family and friends as Gail, passed away Dec. 14.

He was born May 18, 1953, to Jim and Aline (Geise) Dexter in Benkelman, Nebraska. He grew up in Haigler, Nebraska. He caused many headaches for his parents and siblings growing up, from some of the stories he has told.

He attended school in Haigler in a school that was from kindergarten to 12th grade. Once he was old enough, he helped out his dad at the gas station in Haigler, which his dad owned. He also helped work during the summer moving irrigation systems for the farmers there in Haigler. He loved playing sports growing up, especially baseball.

The "Big City" was calling to Gail, so he moved to Colorado in 1971 after he graduated from high school. He worked for his brother, Phil, at the gas station that Phil owned. Here is where he met and fell in love with his wife, Eileen (Rolston) Dexter. They married in January 1973 and were married for 46 years. In February 1973 their first child was born, a daughter Stephanie Marie (Dexter) Jones. Two years later, their second child was born in July 1975, a son Stephen Bradley Dexter.

Gail spent many years working two jobs to help support his family. Gail spent most of his daily life working at Avis for 42 years doing various jobs. He dabbled as a volunteer firefighter, which he loved, and as a mechanic as well in his spare time for many years.

Gail and Eileen lived in Aurora until 1998, when they moved to Brighton, along with his mother in-law LaDonna (Stackepole) Rolston or, as he would say, "his second wife" where he lived till his death.

Gail enjoyed spending time watching his granddaughters, Krista and Amanda Jones, from Durango, when they were younger playing soccer at many places in Colorado and Arizona. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren from California, Jack, Anthony and Cora Dexter. He loved hearing stories about how the boys were doing in their sports there in California and Cora in her ballet and other activities.

Both of Gail's parents; a brother, Phil Dexter; sister-in-law Carol Dexter; sisters Barbra (Dexter) Platon and Joyce (Dexter) Guerrero; and his father in law, Eugene Rolston, preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Stephanie Jones, and husband, Eric Jones of Durango, CO; a son, Stephen Dexter, and his wife, Christiana of Newbury Park, California; his sister, Gwen Hermansen, and her husband, Wayne, of Chico, California; his brother-in-law, Keith Rolston, and his wife, Dee Dee of Sparks, Nevada; his sister-in-law, Gail Lynn Rowan, and her husband, Peter, of Drake; his five grandchildren Krista and Amanda Jones, of Durango, and Jack, Anthony and Cora Dexter, of Newbury Park; nieces and nephews, Allan and Shelly Hermansen, Susan Hermansen, Sandy and Cindy, Joe and Cassie Guerrero, Benji and Dawn Platon, Chris and Dan Rowan, Joshua Dipaolo, Jorjianna Esgro, Jezariah Dipaolo, Dominque and Anthony Ward and Arnica and Alexander MacCarthy; and many extended family members. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Zion Congregational Church, 401.S 27th Ave., Brighton. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a in his name, and also sign up to be an organ donor.

Wendell Gail Dexter, known to all his family and friends as Gail, passed away Dec. 14.He was born May 18, 1953, to Jim and Aline (Geise) Dexter in Benkelman, Nebraska. He grew up in Haigler, Nebraska. He caused many headaches for his parents and siblings growing up, from some of the stories he has told.He attended school in Haigler in a school that was from kindergarten to 12th grade. Once he was old enough, he helped out his dad at the gas station in Haigler, which his dad owned. He also helped work during the summer moving irrigation systems for the farmers there in Haigler. He loved playing sports growing up, especially baseball.The "Big City" was calling to Gail, so he moved to Colorado in 1971 after he graduated from high school. He worked for his brother, Phil, at the gas station that Phil owned. Here is where he met and fell in love with his wife, Eileen (Rolston) Dexter. They married in January 1973 and were married for 46 years. In February 1973 their first child was born, a daughter Stephanie Marie (Dexter) Jones. Two years later, their second child was born in July 1975, a son Stephen Bradley Dexter.Gail spent many years working two jobs to help support his family. Gail spent most of his daily life working at Avis for 42 years doing various jobs. He dabbled as a volunteer firefighter, which he loved, and as a mechanic as well in his spare time for many years.Gail and Eileen lived in Aurora until 1998, when they moved to Brighton, along with his mother in-law LaDonna (Stackepole) Rolston or, as he would say, "his second wife" where he lived till his death.Gail enjoyed spending time watching his granddaughters, Krista and Amanda Jones, from Durango, when they were younger playing soccer at many places in Colorado and Arizona. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren from California, Jack, Anthony and Cora Dexter. He loved hearing stories about how the boys were doing in their sports there in California and Cora in her ballet and other activities.Both of Gail's parents; a brother, Phil Dexter; sister-in-law Carol Dexter; sisters Barbra (Dexter) Platon and Joyce (Dexter) Guerrero; and his father in law, Eugene Rolston, preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife; a daughter, Stephanie Jones, and husband, Eric Jones of Durango, CO; a son, Stephen Dexter, and his wife, Christiana of Newbury Park, California; his sister, Gwen Hermansen, and her husband, Wayne, of Chico, California; his brother-in-law, Keith Rolston, and his wife, Dee Dee of Sparks, Nevada; his sister-in-law, Gail Lynn Rowan, and her husband, Peter, of Drake; his five grandchildren Krista and Amanda Jones, of Durango, and Jack, Anthony and Cora Dexter, of Newbury Park; nieces and nephews, Allan and Shelly Hermansen, Susan Hermansen, Sandy and Cindy, Joe and Cassie Guerrero, Benji and Dawn Platon, Chris and Dan Rowan, Joshua Dipaolo, Jorjianna Esgro, Jezariah Dipaolo, Dominque and Anthony Ward and Arnica and Alexander MacCarthy; and many extended family members. He will be missed by all who knew him.A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Zion Congregational Church, 401.S 27th Ave., Brighton. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a in his name, and also sign up to be an organ donor. Published in Brighton Standard Blade on Feb. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Brighton Standard Blade Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations