A. Leslie "Les" Turner

A. Leslie "Les" Turner Obituary
A. Leslie "Les" Turner, 72, of The Villages, Fla., and formerly of Brunswick, Ga., passed away suddenly Thursday, May 16, in The Villages, Fla.

He was predeceased by his father, M. Austin Turner; mother, Mary Courson Turner; brother, Daniel Turner; and stepdaughter, Gina L. Volpe.

He is survived by his wife, Valerie Turner of The Villages, Fla.; sons, Robert (Heather) Turner of Brunswick, Ga., and Alan "Les" (Vanessa) Turner of Clearfield, Pa.; stepson, Joseph Volpe of Asheville, N.C.; and granddaughter, Cassidy Turner of Pittsburgh, Pa.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 6 in Clearfield, Grand Lodge of Georgia F.&A.M., Alee Temple, Brunswick Shrine Club and Patton Sportsmen Association

A memorial service will be held later in Brunswick.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 22, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on May 22, 2019
