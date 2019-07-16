Home

A. Leslie "Les" Turner

Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of A. Leslie "Les" Turner at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Lakeside United Methodist Church, Brunswick Ga. Les passed away May 16, 2019, at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife, Valerie Turner, formerly of Brunswick; son, Robert Turner and wife Heather, of Brunswick; son, Les Turner and wife Vanessa, of Clearfield, Pa.; and stepson, Joe Volpe of Asheville, N.C. Les was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Shrine Club of Brunswick.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 16, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on July 16, 2019
