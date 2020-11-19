1/
Abram Watson Jr.
Abram Watson Jr.

Abram Watson Jr. died Friday at his residence.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Upper Mill Cemetery.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home. Masks and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Watson; daughter, Dana Anderson; son-in-law, Danny Thorpe; siblings, Lillie M. Brown and Charlie Ballard Sallins Jr.; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 19, 2020

Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
