Abram Watson Jr.
Abram Watson Jr. died Friday at his residence.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Upper Mill Cemetery.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home. Masks and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Watson; daughter, Dana Anderson; son-in-law, Danny Thorpe; siblings, Lillie M. Brown and Charlie Ballard Sallins Jr.; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 19, 2020
