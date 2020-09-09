Adam Hendricks Jr.



Adam S. Hendricks Jr., 70, of Brunswick, passed away Sept. 2, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.



Survivors include his wife, Penny Hendricks; children, Travis Hendricks, Tim Hendricks and Amanda Crews (Tommy), all of Brunswick, Keith Hendrick and Simons Hendricks, both of Blackshear, and Dustin Williford of Waycross; a stepson, John Scott Watson of Brunswick; a brother, Jackie Hendricks (Paula) of Jesup; sisters, Jacklynn Carter and Connie Anderson, both of Jesup, and Louise Thrift of Blackshear; grandchildren, Abby Hendricks, Brycen Hendricks, Kalee Hendricks and Damon Hendricks; and several nieces and nephews.



No services are scheduled at this time.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 9, 2020



