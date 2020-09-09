1/
Adam S. Hendricks Jr.
Adam Hendricks Jr.

Adam S. Hendricks Jr., 70, of Brunswick, passed away Sept. 2, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

Survivors include his wife, Penny Hendricks; children, Travis Hendricks, Tim Hendricks and Amanda Crews (Tommy), all of Brunswick, Keith Hendrick and Simons Hendricks, both of Blackshear, and Dustin Williford of Waycross; a stepson, John Scott Watson of Brunswick; a brother, Jackie Hendricks (Paula) of Jesup; sisters, Jacklynn Carter and Connie Anderson, both of Jesup, and Louise Thrift of Blackshear; grandchildren, Abby Hendricks, Brycen Hendricks, Kalee Hendricks and Damon Hendricks; and several nieces and nephews.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 9, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
