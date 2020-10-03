Buddy OwensAddie "Buddy" Lawrence Owens, 74, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.Buddy, born in 1945 in St. Marys, Ga., was the youngest child of the late Annie Mozelle Owens and Addie Jerome Owens. Buddy graduated from Glynn Academy. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He attended the University of Georgia, where he studied business administration - economics. Later, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in ministry at Palm Beach Atlantic University. He began a 25-year career in banking and finance, becoming vice president of MidLantic Trust Bank of South Florida.He was president of the Rotary Club of Delray Beach, Fla., treasurer of Palm Beach County Mental Health Association, treasurer of Drug Abuse Foundation, president of Crossroads Club of Delray and was a community activist serving on the board of several organizations, including the chamber of commerce and Economic Development Council of 100.Buddy celebrated 38 years of sobriety in 2020, and spend the last 25 years of his life helping people achieve sobriety as a certified addiction professional. He became an ordained Christian minister in 2006, and focused his efforts and life helping those in the recovery community.Buddy is survived y his son, Matthew Owens (Lindsay) of Louisiana; and daughter, Amanda Holt (Jarrod) of Georgia; grandchildren, Varland and Harrison Owens and Olivia and Sophia Holt; sister, Mozelle ?Mimi? Mulligan, Florida; brother, Russel Rhodes, Florida; plus numerous other family members.He is preceded in death by sisters Beatrice Carmichael, Lucille Lynn and Anne Mathis; and brothers, William "Billy" Rhodes and Leroy Rhodes.There will be no formal ceremony at this time. The family will be placing a memorial bench at Epworth by the Sea on St. Simons Island, one of Buddy's favorite places.In lieu of flowers, please make an in-kind donation in his memory to The Remedy Project.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, October 3, 2020