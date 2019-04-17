Alan Gragg



Dr. Alan W. Gragg, 86, passed away at home in Asheville, N.C., on April 12, 2019.



Alan was born in Bainbridge, Ga., to A.W. and Virgie Gragg. He was valedictorian of the 1950 graduating class from Glynn Academy. He committed to the ministry at an early age, giving his first sermon at the age of 16.



Alan was ordained as a minister in the First Baptist Church of Brunswick and served Blythe Island Baptist Church prior to starting college. He attended Mars Hill College where he met Jessie Gantt, graduated from Furman University, married Jessie and went on to receive a Master of Divinity from Southern Baptist Seminary. In 1961, he earned a Ph.D. from Duke University. He taught at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Furman University and nearly 15 years at Georgetown College (Georgetown, Ky.), where he was a religion professor and chairman of the Philosophy Department. From 1984, he served as Vice President and Dean of Academic Affairs at Brewton-Parker College, while continuing his teaching role there until retiring to Asheville. Throughout his life and into his early eighties, Alan often served as a visiting or interim pastor and preached in a variety of churches. He was dedicated to the work and contemplation of God as exemplified by persistent religious study, regular church attendance, daily devotion and living his faith by example. He and Jessie shared their faith through active involvement with Habitat for Humanity, Morningstar Children and Family Services and Food for Fairview.



A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Palmetto Cemetery, with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating. Fellowship with family and friends will follow at Blythe Island Baptist Church, Blythe Island.



Dr. Gragg is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jessie Gragg; daughters, Cheryl Gragg, of Brunswick, Ruth Colnot (Marcel), of Rutherfordton, N.C., and Joy McIver (Rob), of Asheville, N.C.; daughter-in-law, Lisa Pause (John), of Connersville, Ind.; grandchildren, Megan, Claire, Alain, Sonia, Audrey and Gantt; and his sister, Carolyn Warford (Charles), of Nashville, Tenn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Gragg.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut-Off Road, Brunswick, GA, 31523, or Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, 789 Merrimon Ave., Asheville, NC, 28804.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, April 17, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 17, 2019