Albert Lane Sr.



The Rev. Albert James Lane Sr., 91, of Brunswick, Ga., a beloved husband, daddy, and papa, closed his eyes for the final time in this world and opened them to see the face of his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, July 13, 2019.



Born Sept. 23, 1927, in Jesup, Ga., the Rev. Lane served in the United States Navy in the South Pacific during World War II. In addition, he served in the United States Army Air Core in Alaska. Reverend Lane was a boiler maker at Babcock & Wilcox for 29 years. He also pastored several local churches for over 47 years.



The Rev. Lane was a beloved daddy to four children, and papa to 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, all of whom he gave special nicknames. He was the rock, prayer warrior, and patriarch of his family. Many times it was suspected by his family that the Rev. Lane had a direct line to heaven. He attended New Life Sanctuary.



The Rev. Lane was preceded in death by his parents, George W. Lane and Delora Arnett Lane Epperson; brothers, Alton Lane, George W. Lane Jr. and Eddie A. Lane; sisters, Addie Lee Geiger, Bernice Drawdy, Dora Lane, Margaret Smith, Myrtis Hall and Susie Lane.



He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Flora Braddy Lane; children, Kathy Lane Rinehart (Michael), Albert James Lane Jr. (Glenda), Debra Lane Minix (Don) and Bruce Anthony Lane (Regina); grandchildren, Stacie Evans Williams (Troy), William Evans (Kristi), James S. Lane, B.J. Lane, Matthew Lane (Baylie), Jennifer Minix Gorbutt (Jonathan), Melody Lane Walsh (Jordan), Brian Thomas Minix (Kristin), Kelsey Lane, Kayla Lane Smyth (Alex), Joshua Lane and Dawson Lane; 16 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ureta Miller and Janelle O'Neal; and several nieces and nephews.



A visitation for the Rev. Lane will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at New Life Sanctuary, 940 Harry Driggers Blvd., in Brunswick, Ga., followed at 11 a.m. by a funeral service with Pastor Dana Swain officiating. Interment will follow the service at Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, in Brunswick, Ga.



Serving as pallbearers will be William Evans, James S. Lane, Brian Minix, Joshua Lane, Dawson Lane, Matthew Lane Troy Williams, Jonathan Gorbutt and Jordan Walsh.



Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Dr. David Heine, Donna McDaniel, Glen Lewis, Rachel Swain, Louis Davis, Elba Davis, Sid Gonzales, Sandy Gonzales, Michael Gonzales, Candy Gonzales, Danny Wright, Holly Wright Diamond, Daniel Wright, Olan Chancey, Betty Chancey, Donna Dowling, Tommie Powers, First Light Caregivers and Hospice of the Golden Isles.



Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 16, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on July 16, 2019