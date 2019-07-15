Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Life Sanctuary
940 Harry Driggers Blvd
Brunswick, GA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
New Life Sanctuary
940 Harry Driggers Blvd
Brunswick, GA
Albert Lane


1927 - 2019
Albert Lane Obituary
Albert James Lane, Sr.

Rev. Albert James Lane Sr., age 91, of Brunswick passed away on July 13 at the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.

A visitation for Rev. Lane will be held July 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at New Life Sanctuary, 940 Harry Driggers Blvd, in Brunswick, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Rd, in Brunswick.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Lane family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Brunswick News on July 15, 2019
