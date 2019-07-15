|
|
|
Albert James Lane, Sr.
Rev. Albert James Lane Sr., age 91, of Brunswick passed away on July 13 at the Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick.
A visitation for Rev. Lane will be held July 16 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at New Life Sanctuary, 940 Harry Driggers Blvd, in Brunswick, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Rd, in Brunswick.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Published in The Brunswick News on July 15, 2019