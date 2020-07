Albert Miller,Albert Miller, of Brunswick, died July 14 at Southeast Georgia Health System.The family will receive friends from noon to 7 p.m.today at Martin Funeral Home Chapel, 2005 G St., in Brunswick.A full obituary is available at www.martinsfuneralhomellc.com Martin Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Brunswick Chapel, is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, July 21, 2020