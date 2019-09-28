Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Mark A.M.E.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mark A.M.E.
Albert Ross of Ardoch died September 24, so19. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Mark A.M.E. with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery, the body will lie in stat3e at the church one hour prior to services, viewing will be Monday from 1 to6 p.m. at the funeral home.

He is survived by his mother Edna Green, siblings Tanza Ross (Tyrone) Hamilton, Mark Ross, George Ross, Avery Ross, Robert Hicks, Dwight Hicks, Nathaniel (Alfreda) Hicks, Michael (Latrice) Hicks, step mother Joan Ross, grandfather Willie Cook and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 28, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 28, 2019
