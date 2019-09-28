|
|
Albert Ross
Albert Ross of Ardoch died September 24, so19. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 12 noon at St. Mark A.M.E. with burial in Ebenezer Cemetery, the body will lie in stat3e at the church one hour prior to services, viewing will be Monday from 1 to6 p.m. at the funeral home.
He is survived by his mother Edna Green, siblings Tanza Ross (Tyrone) Hamilton, Mark Ross, George Ross, Avery Ross, Robert Hicks, Dwight Hicks, Nathaniel (Alfreda) Hicks, Michael (Latrice) Hicks, step mother Joan Ross, grandfather Willie Cook and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 28, 2019
