Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Albert Steven Douglas Sr. Obituary
Albert Douglas Sr.

Albert Steven Douglas Sr. died July 28 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Magnolia Chapel of Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany Street, with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. today at the funeral home.

The procession will leave from 1705 Pine St.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, August 9, 2019
