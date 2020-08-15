Bryant TaylorAlbert 'Bryant' Taylor, 66, of Brunswick passed away August 9, 2020, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.Bryant was born on January 15, 1954, in Greensboro, N.C., to Albert James Taylor and Nellie Fay Taylor. He grew up in West Palm Beach, Fla., from 1956 to 1970. In 1972, he went to become a navy sailor, where he was stationed at Guantanamo Bay and Norfolk, Va. On May 1, 1973, he married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Taylor, in the Church of Christ in Greensboro, N.C. After that, they settled in Highpoint, N.C., for the next 16 years, prior to moving to Georgia where they would reside permanently. In 1988, he became disabled from a tractor trailer accident.Along with being a truck driver, he loved many things including his family, fishing, metal detecting, motorcycle racing, watching his son drag race, traveling, going to the beach, listening to classic rock 'n' roll as well as his fur babies, who gave him much comfort during all the years of sickness.Bryant is preceded in death by two twin stillborn baby boys; paternal grandparents, Fred and Mable Mauk Taylor and maternal grandparents, George and Nellie Stone Morrison.Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Patricia Ann Taylor; children, Elizabeth Taylor Riste (Patrick) and Bryant Keith Taylor, all of Brunswick, Ga.; adopted daughter/granddaughter, Isabelle Rain Taylor of Brunswick, Ga.; grandchildren Kayla Elizabeth Riste of Brunswick, Ga., Abigail Taylor Riste of Brunswick, Ga., Dylan Keith Taylor of Pooler, Ga.; parents, Albert and Fay Taylor of Kernersville, N.C.; sibilings, Cheryl Taylor Burnette (Mike, deceased) of Kernersville, N.C., Christopher David Taylor (Melissa) of Clemmons, N.C., James Timothy Taylor (Janice) of Kernersville, N.C.The family would like to express our thanks to the transplant team at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., for the excellent care and support for many years where he received his liver and kidney transplant. We are also incredibly grateful for Earlene Schanze of Jacksonville, Fla., and Tina Harrington Herring of Brunswick, Ga., for playing their roles in the transplant of his kidney in January 2020. Bryant would love for everyone to become an organ donor and help save lives.A visitation/memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home with military honors.In lieu of flowers, he would love all donations to be made to his daughter, Isabelle who has SCN2A and as well as many needs that are not covered including her transplant and ongoing medical expenses.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, August 15, 2020