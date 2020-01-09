|
Albertha Flanders
Albertha Flanders, of Eulonia, died Dec. 31, 2019, at Jesup Health and Rehab.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Winfield (Pearl) Tanner, Jimmy Flanders, Christine Dance, Brenda Pierce and Jane Flanders.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 9, 2020
