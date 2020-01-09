Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Mount Calvary Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Ebenezer Cemetery
Albertha Flanders

Albertha Flanders, of Eulonia, died Dec. 31, 2019, at Jesup Health and Rehab.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Ebenezer Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her children, Winfield (Pearl) Tanner, Jimmy Flanders, Christine Dance, Brenda Pierce and Jane Flanders.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 9, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 9, 2020
