Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Alberta Mae Holmes

Alberta Mae Holmes Obituary
Alberta Mae Holmes

Alberta Mae Holmes died Dec. 6, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at noon Sunday at Gould Branch Baptist Church, in Shellman Bluff, with burial to follow in Mumford Cemetery.

Viewing will be from 1-5 p.m Saturday at Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her siblings, Elnora H. (Albert) Cooper, Matthew Holmes and Shirley Holmes LeCount; grandchildren Aldrid Spaulding, Mechel J. (Ellen) Washington and Arethe Washington; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 12, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 12, 2019
