Alfred Cox
Alfred "Louie" Cox, 71, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A native and lifelong resident of Glynn County, Mr. Cox was born Sept. 26, 1948, to the late Alfred T. Cox and the late Sallie Mae Davis Cox. He was a 1966 graduate of Glynn Academy. While in high school and until 1969, Mr. Cox was employed with Winn-Dixie as produce manager. In 1969, Mr. Cox became employed with Rigger-at-Hercules in maintenance, from where he retired in 2009.
Mr. Cox was a member of Bay Harbour Church of God and a lifelong Church of God member. He was also a veteran of the Army National Guard. Mr. Cox held various positions at the Norwich Street Church of God and the Golden Isles Church of God. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club from 2013-2015. Mr. Cox received various church and work awards throughout his life, but his most favorite lifetime award was playing with his granddaughter, Daisy, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed vacationing in Gatlinburg, Tenn., singing, helping others and making people laugh with his wonderful sense of humor. Mr. Cox will be remembered for his joyous laughter, his willingness to lend a helping hand to help others and his Christ-like life of service to all in need.
Mr. Cox is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Barbara Ann Hutcheson Cox; son, Allan Alfred Cox (Beth); granddaughter Daisy Cox; two sisters, Mary Alice O'Neal (Troy) and Gloria Jean Mosley (Gerald); brother, Bennie Cox; several nieces and nephews; and his special buddy, Noah Daniel.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Bay Harbour Church of God, 3210 U.S. Highway 82, in Brunswick.
A funeral service is to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Bay Harbour Church of God, where Dr. John Harris is to officiate. Mr. Cox will lie in state one hour prior to service time.
The family has requested that, in lieu of customary remembrances, contributions be made to Bay Harbour Church of God, 3210 U.S. Highway 82, Brunswick, GA 31523
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 15, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 15, 2019