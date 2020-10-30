Alfred Hill
Alfred Lavon Hill died Friday at Southeast Georgia Health System.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 4-5 p.m. Saturday at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his daughter, Zayanna Powell; parents, Karen (Crystal) Hill and Carlos (Selena) Ross; siblings, Carla S. Ross, Stephan Jackson, Julius (Angela) Brannon, Carlos (Maryan) Ross Jr. and Eamon Ross Richardson; grandmother, Margaret Ross; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, October 30, 2020
