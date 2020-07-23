Or Copy this URL to Share

Alfred M. "Toby" Drury Sr., 82, of Brunswick, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests all in attendance follow the rules for social distancing, and recommend face masks for the service.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. today at Mount Olive Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery.



Frye Funeral Home,



The Brunswick News, July 23, 2020

