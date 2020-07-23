1/
Alfred M. "Toby" Drury Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred Toby

Alfred M. "Toby" Drury Sr., 82, of Brunswick, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests all in attendance follow the rules for social distancing, and recommend face masks for the service.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. today at Mount Olive Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the cemetery.

Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, July 23, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:30 AM
Mount Olive Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Olive Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved