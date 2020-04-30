Home

Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
Viewing
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
View Map
Algertha Williams Armstrong


1926 - 2020
Algertha Williams Armstrong Obituary
Algertha Armstrong

Algertha Williams Armstrong quietly departed this life on Sunday morning, April 26, 2020. The daughter of the late Deacon Paris and Bertha Williams, she was born Oct. 9, 1926 in Waverly, Ga. She was united in marriage to William Armstrong and to this union, eight children were born. Her husband, William; and one son, Freddie Lee, preceded her in death. Her sisters, Alethia, Pauline, Margaret, Thelma and Fannie; and brother, Freddie, also preceded her in death. Algertha was a longtime member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church and was a devoted prayer warrior.

She is survived by seven children, Edna Lisbon (Robert, deceased), Laura Friend (Will), Carol Lacount (Sam), Kathy Armstrong, Lorraine Johnson (Bryan), Charles Armstrong and Loretta Newkirt (Marvin); one uncle, Sandy Williams; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Edward Matthews and Joseph Francis; also a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A family and friends viewing, utilizing social distancing guidelines, will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020 at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Rising Daughter Cemetery.

Brunswick Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements of Mrs. Armstrong.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 30, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 30, 2020
