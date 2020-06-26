Algird Moceyunas
Algird John Moceyunas, 87 of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Al, as he was known, was born Sept. 17, 1932, in Scranton, Pa., and grew up in Pittston, Pa. He graduated with First Honors from Pittston City Senior High School June 16, 1950, receiving the Pittston High Alumni Club award for the highest mathematics average. Al attended the University of Scranton on a scholarship and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Detroit, in 1955. In 1957, he earned a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology.
In 1957, Al began his career with General Electric in Syracuse, N.Y., where he worked as an engineer for 13 years. Al then went to work for Syracuse University Research Corporation (SURC) which later became Syracuse Research Corporation (SRC) from which he retired in 1997 as Senior Research Engineer after a long and distinguished career as a pioneer in radar and radar imaging.
In 1959, Al married the love of his life, Sheila Halpin, a marriage lasting over 61 years. They lived and raised their four children in Fayetteville, N.Y., living there from 1964 to 1997. Al and Sheila moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., in 1997. Their retirement years revolved around the annual two-week summer family "beach" vacation, where they joyfully celebrated together with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Al was predeceased by his father, Peter Moceyunas (1944); his mother, Sally Moceyunas (1984); and his sister, Sr. Jeanne Moceyunas (2018).
Al is survived by his wife, Sheila; his brother, Vito Moceyunas; daughters, Ann Moceyunas (Dan Smigrod) and Elizabeth Villenueve (Charles); his sons, Peter (Brenda) and John (Liu); six grandchildren, Sally, Anna, Margo, Joseph (Emily Pirtle), Morgan, Marino, Vanessa Kowai-Bell and Candace Villenueve; and three great-grandchildren, Hannah Joy Moceyunas, Rowan Kowai-Bell and Kiernan Kowai-Bell.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at St. William Catholic Church, on St. Simons Island, Ga., and can be viewed on the livestream at www.LDLTV.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 26, 2020
Algird John Moceyunas, 87 of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Al, as he was known, was born Sept. 17, 1932, in Scranton, Pa., and grew up in Pittston, Pa. He graduated with First Honors from Pittston City Senior High School June 16, 1950, receiving the Pittston High Alumni Club award for the highest mathematics average. Al attended the University of Scranton on a scholarship and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering degree from the University of Detroit, in 1955. In 1957, he earned a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Carnegie Institute of Technology.
In 1957, Al began his career with General Electric in Syracuse, N.Y., where he worked as an engineer for 13 years. Al then went to work for Syracuse University Research Corporation (SURC) which later became Syracuse Research Corporation (SRC) from which he retired in 1997 as Senior Research Engineer after a long and distinguished career as a pioneer in radar and radar imaging.
In 1959, Al married the love of his life, Sheila Halpin, a marriage lasting over 61 years. They lived and raised their four children in Fayetteville, N.Y., living there from 1964 to 1997. Al and Sheila moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., in 1997. Their retirement years revolved around the annual two-week summer family "beach" vacation, where they joyfully celebrated together with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Al was predeceased by his father, Peter Moceyunas (1944); his mother, Sally Moceyunas (1984); and his sister, Sr. Jeanne Moceyunas (2018).
Al is survived by his wife, Sheila; his brother, Vito Moceyunas; daughters, Ann Moceyunas (Dan Smigrod) and Elizabeth Villenueve (Charles); his sons, Peter (Brenda) and John (Liu); six grandchildren, Sally, Anna, Margo, Joseph (Emily Pirtle), Morgan, Marino, Vanessa Kowai-Bell and Candace Villenueve; and three great-grandchildren, Hannah Joy Moceyunas, Rowan Kowai-Bell and Kiernan Kowai-Bell.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 25 at St. William Catholic Church, on St. Simons Island, Ga., and can be viewed on the livestream at www.LDLTV.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 26, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 26, 2020.