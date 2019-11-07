|
Alice Bedingfield
Alice Bedingfield, 69, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away peacefully at home, on Nov. 4, 2019, after courageously battling a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by her devoted, loving husband and cherished friends.
Alice is survived by her husband Roy; his three children, Rachel (Ueli) Alberts, Maddie (Chris) Sparks and Trey Bedingfield; four wonderful grandchildren; her daughter, Amy Chunchick; and her lifelong friend. Mary Kathryn Wawro.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Lil Borsani; sons, Thomas John Chunchick Jr. and George James Chunchick.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia at www.HSSCG.org or 912-264-6246.
The Brunswick News, November 7, 2019
