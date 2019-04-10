|
Alice Herr
Alice Harrell Proctor Herr passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. She was born on October 17, 1929 to Joseph Thomas Harrell and Lula Allen Harrell in Jarrett, Virginia.
Mrs. Herr was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Linwood and Joseph Harrell; ex-husband, Arnold G. Proctor of Emporia, Virginia; her second husband, David Herr of Brunswick, Georgia; her daughter Linda A. Proctor Lint of Estes Park, Colorado; and three grandchildren.
Mrs. Herr is survived by her children, Arnold G. Proctor, Jr. (Marcia) of Lockhart, Texas; Doctor Margaret J. Proctor Marshall (Randall) of Auburn, Alabama; J. Michael Proctor (Kelly) of Brunswick, Georgia; son-in-law, Ron Lint of Colorado Springs; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; one great, great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Friday, April 12 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Saint Mark's Towers Resident's Fund, where Mrs. Herr spent her last years.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 10, 2019
