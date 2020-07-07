Alicia Blodgett
Alicia Blodgett, of Sea Island, Ga., and Palm Beach, Fla., died peacefully on June 30, after a five-week struggle against the coronavirus. Her family and friends mourn her loss to them, but celebrate that she is now in the arms of Jesus in heaven.
Alicia was born Aug. 20, 1944, in West Palm Beach, Fla. After graduating from high school in West Palm Beach, she became one of the first women to attend the University of North Carolina as an undergraduate.
She is survived by her brother Peter Cuomo; sister, Carmen; her four children, Shari Jorge and Kurt, Todd and Scott Peterson; two stepchildren, Win and Burtt Blodgett; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her husband of 32 years, Bill Blodgett.
Alicia was a spectacular athlete. She was the State of Florida diving champion for her age group for eight years, played on her high school golf team, and placed eighth and fifth in the Florida State Girls High School Championships in her junior and senior years, respectively. This came naturally, as her mother was a diving coach and her father a golf pro. Over the years, she became an avid diver, skier, tennis player, wind surfer and sailor.
Her faith was strong. She was consistent in her believe that the only really important question in life is, "Where are you going to spend eternity?" Her faith led her in 1987 to write a letter to God asking him to bring her a spouse and for God to let her know when the right man came along. That man turned out to be Bill Blodgett. Bill says that "in actuality, she turned out to be my gift from God, who led me to faith, and who was my best friend, lover and soul mate for 32 years. During our 32 years of marriage we never did anything to tarnish or diminish our confidence in each other or love for one another. I have faith that, bye and bye, in what will seems like a blink of an eye to Alicia, I will be reunited with her in heaven."
Alicia and Bill spent a seven-year honeymoon, from 1990 to 1997, sailing around the world. She wrote about her letter to God and the trip around the world in her book "Just the Two of Us". She became an accomplished speaker, talking to numerous ladies' groups about the book. Typically her "Letter to God" was the most popular topic and over the years she had many ladies tell her they had written their letter to God and "he brought me just the man I wanted."
After returning from their world trip, the Blodgett's settled into Palm Beach, Fla., where Alicia threw herself in to fundraising for her favorite charities: the American Cancer Society
, Juvenile Diabetes Society, and Children's Home Society. She became chairman of the principal fundraising activity for each of these and was named the Palm Beach Volunteer of the Year in 2004.
In 2006, the Blodgett's began splitting their time between Sea Island and Palm Beach. Bill says that "during Alicia's illness we received a tremendous outpouring of prayers, love and encouragement for both us. The depth of this has touched my heart and taught me a new meaning for the term "friendship" which I hope will make me a better friend in the future. I would also like to acknowledge the stellar effort of her medical team at the Brunswick hospital, and in particular my friend Dr. Steve Mosher and her nurse for many of the days Alicia was hospitalized AJ."
A remote memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, through the Community Church's website (wearecommunity.church) which Alicia and Bill have faithfully attend for many years when they are in town.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 7, 2020