|
|
|
Allan Hutcheson
Allan Hutcheson, 90, of Brunswick, died Wednesday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
The family will receive friends at a catered reception from 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Nathan Smith officiating, Pastor Bobby Tatum assisting and Wayne Hutcheson speaking. Interment will follow in Chapel Park Cemetery, 1180 Cate Road, in Brunswick.
The family requests those desiring make memorial contributions to Golden Isles Church of God.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, March 6, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 6, 2020