Allan Hutcheson
Allan Hutcheson, 90, of Brunswick, Ga., departed this life Wednesday March 4, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health Systems in Brunswick, Georgia. Allan was born in Nichols, Ga., on June 1, 1929, to the late William Hutcheson and the late Georgie Hershey Hutcheson.
Allan graduated from Coffee County High School and was a resident of Coffee County until 1956, when he moved to Glynn County, where he established his career as an insurance manager. He was a member of the Golden Isles Church of God and enjoyed spending time with his family. Allan leaves behind many fond memories that will be cherished by all.
Allan is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Hutcheson of Brunswick, Ga.; four daughters, Barbara Cox (Louie) of Brunswick, Ga., Patsy Shedlowski (Tony) of Brunswick, Ga., Cindy Harris (Donnie) of Leesburg, Ga., and Allison Morgan (Clifford) of Hortense, Ga.; three sisters, Mary Jo Smith (Bascom) of Fort Myers, Fla., Helen Osborne (Willie Joe) of Dublin, Ga., and Shirley Fox of Madison, Fla.; seven grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several great- great grandchildren; several nieces nephews and other family members.
In addition to Allan's parents, he is preceded in death by his four brothers Lonnie Hutcheson, Joel Hutcheson, Warnie Hutcheson and Carl Hutcheson; and three sisters Mattie Mae Sweat, Eloise Price and Bette Nobels.
A visitation with a reception for Allan will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave, Brunswick, GA, 31520.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday March 9, 2020, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, where Pastor Nathan Smith will officiate, assisted by Pastor Bobby Tatum with speaker Mr. Wayne Hutcheson. Interment will follow at Chapel Park Cemetery, 1180 Cate Road, Brunswick, GA.
Serving as active pallbearers are Billy Loper, Houston Daniel, David Carswell, Josh Harris, Noah Daniel and Jesse James Morgan. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Cole Morgan, Larry Dixon, Steve Sumner and Joy Ministries of Golden Isles Church of God.
Family request in lieu of customary remembrances contributions may be made in Allan's honor to the Golden Isles Church of God.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com for the Hutcheson family.
The Brunswick News, March 7, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 7, 2020