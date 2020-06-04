Ed Carroll
Allen Edward "Ed" Carroll passed away the evening of Saturday, May 23, from heart complications.
Ed was born in August 1934, in Brunswick, Ga., and was a lifelong resident of Brunswick. He graduated from Glynn Academy with the Class of 1952. That November, Ed joined the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Montana. In 1955, he returned to Brunswick, and went to work for Mincy Funeral Home, in Waycross, Ga. There he met and married the former Yvonne Lucille Peacock, in August 1956. They later returned to Brunswick to raise their children, and Ed went to work for the local Coca-Cola Bottling Co., followed by 15 years at Brunswick City Police Department, Brunswick Pulp and Paper, and finally, ending his career at Edo Miller & Sons Funeral Home, where he assisted numerous families in honoring their loved ones' lives. Ed was a member of College Place United Methodist Church. Ed was also the chaplain of American Legion Post 9.
Ed was predeceased by his former wife, Yvonne; son, Allen Dennis Carroll; and sister, Ivagene Archambeault.
He is survived by his current wife, Jean Tankersly Carroll; daughter, Lori Anne Juraschek and husband William "Bill;" and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Palmetto Cemetery, with the Rev. Jimmy Crandall and Dr. Wright Culpepper officiating. The American Legion Post 9 Honor Guard will perform military honors. All those in attendance are asked to please observe the state's social distancing guidelines. Due to current events, an additional service to celebrate Ed's life will be announced at a later date.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the online register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 4, 2020
The Brunswick News, June 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 4, 2020.